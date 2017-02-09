Stratford blaze leaves 2 families homeless
At the height of Thursday's snowstorm, firefighters responded to the basement fire on Thompson Street that left two families homeless. No injuries were reported, although the snowstorm made it difficult for apparatus to gain access to the structure.
