Stamford Man Facing Robbery Charges; Now Charged With Arson Of Stolen Car
The driver of a stolen car that was torched soon after a co-accused was seen putting gas in the passenger compartment has been arrested by Stamford Police. Jeremy Middleton, 18, of 28 Perry St., is charged with second-degree arson, conspiracy to commit second-degree arson and third-degree larceny.
