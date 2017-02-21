So Percusssion brings its - Gun Show'...

So Percusssion brings its - Gun Show' to Quick Center

16 hrs ago

So Percussion performs "A Gun Show" at the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University on Thursday, March 2. The piece was written as a response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown. Member Eric Cha-Beach, right, once taught at the University of Bridgeport.

