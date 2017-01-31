Second suspect charged in robbery of delivery driver

Police have arrested a second suspect - a juvenile from Bridgeport - in connection with the carjacking and assault of a Chinese food delivery driver on Jan. 26. The suspect was arrested on Friday, a day after the incident and the arrest of the first suspect, who is also a juvenile from Bridgeport, police said. The victim was attacked on Noble Avenue by the two suspects, who hit him in the head with a blunt object, police said.

