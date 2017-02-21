School district developing timeline for racial imbalance plan
The first public discussion on a timeline for the school district's plan to address racial imbalance amongst its elementary schools will take place next month. The Board of Education will hold a public hearing before its March 14 meeting for feedback, Superintendent Toni Jones said, as district staff work to amend a racial imbalance plan crafted late last fall.
