School district developing timeline for racial imbalance plan

The first public discussion on a timeline for the school district's plan to address racial imbalance amongst its elementary schools will take place next month. The Board of Education will hold a public hearing before its March 14 meeting for feedback, Superintendent Toni Jones said, as district staff work to amend a racial imbalance plan crafted late last fall.

