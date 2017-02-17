Researcher unveils tool for a cleaner long island sound
IMAGE: Branford photo shows seaweed collected by reaching down to the bottom and pulling up the rake. The branching red seaweed and the amount collected in just one pass indicate a... view more A new model released today at the meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science by UConn ecologist Jamie Vaudrey pinpoints sources of nitrogen pollution along Long Island Sound, and shows municipalities what they might do to alleviate it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|2 min
|Long Island Liberal
|44
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|3 min
|Long Island Liberal
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Sat
|DavA
|743
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|Sat
|Pedro
|3
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC