Police: Woman stole phones from Radio Shack

Courtney Tucker, 31, of Short Street in Bridgeport, CT turned herself in to police in New Canaan, CT for third-degree larceny and conspiracy charges after allegedly stealing 15 cell phones from a New Canaan Radio Shack. less Courtney Tucker, 31, of Short Street in Bridgeport, CT turned herself in to police in New Canaan, CT for third-degree larceny and conspiracy charges after allegedly stealing 15 cell phones from a New Canaan ... more NEW CANAAN - Police arrested a second person in connection to the theft of 15 cell phones from Radio Shack on Jan. 20. Around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the Park Street business on a report from store employees about 15 cell phones being stolen from the store.

