Police: Woman stole phones from Radio Shack

NEW CANAAN - Police arrested a second person in connection to the theft of 15 cell phones from Radio Shack on Jan. 20. Around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the Park Street business on a report from store employees about 15 cell phones being stolen from the store. Courtney Tucker, 31, of Short Street in Bridgeport, CT turned herself in to police in New Canaan, CT for third-degree larceny and conspiracy charges after allegedly stealing 15 cell phones from a New Canaan Radio Shack.

