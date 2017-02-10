Police: Bridgeport man caught with illegal plates in Westport
George Wilson, 27, of Bridgeport, was charged with misuse of plates, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, insurance coverage failing to meet minimum requirements, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and second-degree failure to appear in Westport, Conn. on Feb. 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC