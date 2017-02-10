Police: Bridgeport man caught with il...

Police: Bridgeport man caught with illegal plates in Westport

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

George Wilson, 27, of Bridgeport, was charged with misuse of plates, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, insurance coverage failing to meet minimum requirements, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and second-degree failure to appear in Westport, Conn. on Feb. 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight... 2 hr BPT 1
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave 4 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... 4 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Statue of city inventor may be moved 4 hr Samuels Furnace Man 9
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... 4 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News St. Vincent's selling light post banners Wed America Gentleman... 1
the old Barkers (Sep '08) Feb 15 Samuels Furnace Man 742
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC