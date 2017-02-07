Police: 3 pounds of PCP delivered to ...

Police: 3 pounds of PCP delivered to Save the Children

46 min ago

A chauffeur for executives of Save the Children was arrested after police said he had three pounds of PCP delivered to the organization's headquarters here. Giraud Dickson , 33, of Remington Street, Bridgeport, was charged with illegal distribution of narcotics and possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school.

