Police: 3 pounds of PCP delivered to Save the Children
A chauffeur for executives of Save the Children was arrested after police said he had three pounds of PCP delivered to the organization's headquarters here. Giraud Dickson , 33, of Remington Street, Bridgeport, was charged with illegal distribution of narcotics and possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school.
