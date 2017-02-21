Norwalk Police Charge Man With Shooting Of Chinese Food Delivery Driver
Norwalk Police have arrested the man they believe is the shooter in the robbery and wounding of a Chinese food deliveryman on Derby Road back in January. Onaje Smith, 18, of 32 Beechwood Ave., Bridgeport, was arrested Tuesday morning.
