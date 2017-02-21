Norwalk Police Charge Man With Shooti...

Norwalk Police Charge Man With Shooting Of Chinese Food Delivery Driver

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

Norwalk Police have arrested the man they believe is the shooter in the robbery and wounding of a Chinese food deliveryman on Derby Road back in January. Onaje Smith, 18, of 32 Beechwood Ave., Bridgeport, was arrested Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ask Superman. Want my opinion? Ask away. I have... (Apr '08) 11 hr BPT 256
News Bridgeport nonprofits merge to further their goals Wed BPT 1
News Minimum wage: one bill lives, another dies Wed BPT 1
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time Wed BPT 1
News Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid... Feb 21 Erik 2
News This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at... Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 3
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb 21 HeyItsAsh 32
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC