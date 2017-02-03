No Vibes in 2017 as city pursues debt

Eighteen-year-old Lily Clancy, of Marshfield, Mass., dances as the band Strangefolk performs on the main stage during the 20th annual Gathering of the Vibes music festival Thursday, July 30, 2015 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. This is Clancy's fourth year camping at the Vibes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.