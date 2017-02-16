Navin agrees to release of slain parents' truck
Kyle Navin in Bridgeport Superior Court in 2015. Navin, charged with the murder of his parent, Jeanette and Jeffrey Navin, appeared in court today where the judge continued the case to Feb. 16. Kyle Navin in Bridgeport Superior Court in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
