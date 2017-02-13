More Trains On Metro-North Waterbury Branch, Motorcycle Helmet Law To Be Discussed
Hoping to reverse recent declines in ridership, a state legislator from the Naugatuck Valley is pressing for improved service on the Metro-North Waterbury branch. The proposal would put more trains on the line between Waterbury and Bridgeport, and also add a station at Seymour.
