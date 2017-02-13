More Trains On Metro-North Waterbury ...

More Trains On Metro-North Waterbury Branch, Motorcycle Helmet Law To Be Discussed

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Hoping to reverse recent declines in ridership, a state legislator from the Naugatuck Valley is pressing for improved service on the Metro-North Waterbury branch. The proposal would put more trains on the line between Waterbury and Bridgeport, and also add a station at Seymour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the old Barkers (Sep '08) 43 min SUPERGIRL LAROSE 741
News DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train... 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St... 14 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Mon Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Sun America Gentleman... 1
News Statue of city inventor may be moved Sun America Gentleman... 1
News With Borders Open, a Syrian Family Arrives in B... Sun America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC