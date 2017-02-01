Milford Police make second arrest in food delivery carjacking
Milford Police have made a second arrest in the January 26 carjacking and attack on a Chinese food delivery man. Police say the person arrested is a juvenile from Bridgeport and was taken into custody last Friday.
