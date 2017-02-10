Mayor Joe Ganim in front of in his of...

Mayor Joe Ganim in front of in his office in Bridgeport, Conn. Dec. 28, 2016.

Reflecting recently on his first year back in office after more than a decade, returned Mayor Joe Ganim said he had to learn to slow down his pace for fresh-faced City Hall staffers. He was first elected mayor in 1991, and ran Connecticut's largest city until 2003.

Bridgeport, CT

