Mayor Joe Ganim in front of in his office in Bridgeport, Conn. Dec. 28, 2016.
Reflecting recently on his first year back in office after more than a decade, returned Mayor Joe Ganim said he had to learn to slow down his pace for fresh-faced City Hall staffers. He was first elected mayor in 1991, and ran Connecticut's largest city until 2003.
