Man sentenced for raping pregnant woman in Bridgeport
"This was a violent, vicious sexual assault that I'm sure has left scars on the victim," Superior Court Judge Robert Devlin began in sentencing 32-year-old Kathram Asad . He sentenced the defendant to 20 years, suspended after he serves 10 years in prison and followed by 10 years' probation.
