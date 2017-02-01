Malloy wants more oversight of big-city budgets
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants to look over the shoulders of the state's mayors in attempt to make sure that they can avoid the type of fiscal problems that have plagued them in recent decades, including Bridgeport, Waterbury and now financially strapped Hartford. Especially targeted will be those cities that received 30 percent or more of their local budgets from the state.
