Malloy seeks budget boost in 10-cent ...

Malloy seeks budget boost in 10-cent deposit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Zion Jackson, 10, of Bridgeport, feeds cans into one of the recycling machines at Stop & Shop in Stratford, Conn., on Friday Feb. 17, 2017. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed doubling the five-cent deposit on beverages, provoking retailers and environmentalists alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... 3 hr Pedro 3
News Tasting their way to a better school lunch 7 hr BPT 1
News St. Vincent's selling light post banners 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight... 15 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Fri ThatAwkwardPoet 33
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave Fri Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Statue of city inventor may be moved Fri Samuels Furnace Man 9
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,565 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC