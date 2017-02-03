Malloy Proclaims Fran Schneidau Day as WCBS Reporter Retires

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proclaimed today Fran Schneidau Day in Connecticut in honor of the WCBS Newsradio 880 Connecticut bureau chief who is retiring after 39 years with the New York radio station. Schneidau, 78, who began her radio career at WICC in Bridgeport, has been a frequent visitor to Westport over the years to cover stories here.

