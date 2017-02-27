ICE unaware Bridgeport murder suspect...

ICE unaware Bridgeport murder suspect was back in Conn.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Oscar Hernandez apparently snuck back in to the country at some point after his deportation in 2013 . Answers to how he got back in the United States and did any authorities know he returned were not so easy to come by on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 26-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Charged With Murder ... 10 hr BPT 1
News Deported man faces charge in fatal stabbing 14 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Friday was one of the warmest February days on ... 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting 20 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... Sun Cordwainer Trout 5
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... Sun Radio Flyer 3016 4
News Cops: Football players kicked out of SHU falsel... Feb 25 BPT 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC