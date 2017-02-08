Hundreds Of New Windows Needed At Hartford Apartment Tower

The developer is replacing hundreds of windows in the 26-story tower damaged during the $85 million conversion of the former bank building into rentals The developer is replacing hundreds of windows in the 26-story tower damaged during the $85 million conversion of the former bank building into rentals The first tenants in downtown's 777 Main apartment tower moved in 20 months ago, and now the building is 95 percent leased. The staging hasn't been removed because the developer confirmed he is replacing "hundreds" of the original 1,900 windows in the tower damaged during the $85 million conversion of the former bank building into rentals.

