Hear Bernstein's 'West Side Story', Children's Choir At Bridgeport Symphony
Conductor Eric Jacobsen, shown here rehearsing with young musicians, will conduct the Greater Bridgeport Symphony presentation of "Bernstein at 99! Saturday, March 18 at The Klein. The Fairfield County Children's Choir will join the Greater Bridgeport Symphony on stage for the GBS presentation of "Bernstein at 99!" Saturday, March 18. BRIDGEPORT, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|44
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|9 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Sat
|DavA
|743
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|Sat
|Pedro
|3
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC