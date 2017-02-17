Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers scholarships
Members of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association, retired teachers who taught in or reside in any of eight local towns, raise money for scholarships which help graduating public high school seniors further their schooling to become professional educators. Awards in the amount of $1,000 each are available to 16 deserving seniors, one from each of the public high schools in Greater Bridgeport , who qualify in the areas of scholarship, citizenship and community service and who have expressed intention to pursue careers in education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|4 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|HeyItsAsh
|32
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|6 hr
|Bill
|5
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|10 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|45
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|Mon
|Long Island Liberal
|2
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Sat
|DavA
|743
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Feb 18
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC