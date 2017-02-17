Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers A...

Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers scholarships

17 hrs ago

Members of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association, retired teachers who taught in or reside in any of eight local towns, raise money for scholarships which help graduating public high school seniors further their schooling to become professional educators. Awards in the amount of $1,000 each are available to 16 deserving seniors, one from each of the public high schools in Greater Bridgeport , who qualify in the areas of scholarship, citizenship and community service and who have expressed intention to pursue careers in education.

