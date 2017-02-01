Gathering of the Vibes will not take ...

Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017

Crowds won't gather in Seaside Park in Bridgeport for the Gathering of the Vibes next summer, as they did in 2015. The 2017 festival has been called off by promoters.

