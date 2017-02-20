Gasoline prices drop, but are higher ...

Gasoline prices drop, but are higher than a year ago

Despite a drop of almost 5 cents per gallon in the past week, area gasoline prices are more than 40 cents higher than they were at this point a year ago, an industry analyst said Monday. A survey of 96 Bridgeport area gas stations found an average price of $2.48 per gallon on Sunday for regular unleaded fuel, 4.6 cents per gallon less than a week ago.

