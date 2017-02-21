Ganim's extra benefits raise questions

2017-02-21

Joe Ganim 's office insisted the returned mayor received no special treatment when he was allowed to pick up where he left off with his accrued benefits after resigning in 2003 following a corruption conviction. It is true Ganim was not the first high-level City Hall staffer to be allowed to "bridge" his split service rather than start from scratch as a brand new hire.

