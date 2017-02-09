From left, Jennifer Ferrante, Angela ...

From left, Jennifer Ferrante, Angela Schlingheyde and Debra Greenwood ...

The Justice Legal Center opened recently with a team of five attorneys who will each operate independent law practices while offering legal assistance to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the greater Bridgeport area served by the Center for Family Justice . The incubator, which works like a business incubator, had been in the works for several years and was funded in part by a grant from the Leir Family Foundation .

