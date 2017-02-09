First State Legal Incubator Helps Greater Bridgeport Abuse Victims
The U.S. Department of Justice says domestic abuse victims return to their abusers an estimated seven to 10 times before making a clean break, in large part because they lack the legal support to be able to leave. The Center for Family Justice hopes to put a dent in that number this week by opening Connecticut's first legal incubator.
