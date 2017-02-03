FILE - Middletown Mayor Dan Drew

The City of Middletown has joined a growing list of communities across the nation that refuse to enforce President Trump 's executive order on immigration. Middletown Mayor Dan Drew told the Middletown Press Thursday that Middletown is now a sanctuary city , and that he believes the President is out of line with this order.

