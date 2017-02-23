False rape charges again expose injustice of campus kangeroo courts 0:0
Out of Sacred Heart University comes fresh proof of the injustice inherent in the drive for campus Star Chambers to handle sexual-assault charges. Bridgeport, Conn., police now say a coed lied about being raped by two football players at an off-campus party last October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC