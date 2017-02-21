Fairfield's special election dispute heads to court Thursday
The Board of Selectmen, from left, Selectman Ed Bateson, First Selectman Mike Tetreau, and Selectman Chris Tymiak, have been named in court papers seeking a special election. A show cause hearing will be held Thursday in Bridgeport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport nonprofits merge to further their goals
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Minimum wage: one bill lives, another dies
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|19 hr
|Erik
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|Tue
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Tue
|HeyItsAsh
|32
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|Tue
|Bill
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC