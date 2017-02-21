There are on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Fairfield Police: Bridgeport woman failed to show up to court. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

A missing license plate led to the arrest of a Bridgeport woman Wednesday night on charges she is a fugitive from justice. Maria D. Cruz , 45, was charged after a traffic stop just before 7 p.m. on Brooklawn Avenue.

