Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Pick...

Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight At Child's Birthday Party

There are 1 comment on the The Westport Daily Voice story from 13 hrs ago, titled Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight At Child's Birthday Party. In it, The Westport Daily Voice reports that:

A Bridgeport man who got in a physical altercation with a Bridgeport woman at their son's birthday party turned himself in to Fairfield police Friday, police said. Keenen Garvin, 26, of Houston Avenue, was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint in the Jan. 15 incident at Our Backyard Play Place on Villa Avenue, police said.

BPT

Roslindale, MA

#1 1 hr ago
Nice example. .Part time dad
