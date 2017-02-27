There are on the The Westport Daily Voice story from 8 hrs ago, titled Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1,367 Through Fake Returns. In it, The Westport Daily Voice reports that:

A Kohl's employee was arrested Friday after she tried to scam the Tunxis Hill Road store out of about $1,367 by making fake returns, Fairfield police said. Store management called police Friday to report they had an employee in custody for thefts that had occurred over the past few months, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.