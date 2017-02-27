Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried T...

Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1,367 Through Fake Returns

There are 1 comment on the The Westport Daily Voice story from 8 hrs ago, titled Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1,367 Through Fake Returns.

A Kohl's employee was arrested Friday after she tried to scam the Tunxis Hill Road store out of about $1,367 by making fake returns, Fairfield police said. Store management called police Friday to report they had an employee in custody for thefts that had occurred over the past few months, police said.

BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 4 min ago
Not very smart. ...stores have seen every kind of scam before
Bridgeport, CT

