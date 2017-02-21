Exterior of St. Vincent's Medical Cen...

Exterior of St. Vincent's Medical Center, in Bridgeport, Conn. Dec. 12, 2016.

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 11 hrs ago, titled Exterior of St. Vincent's Medical Center, in Bridgeport, Conn. Dec. 12, 2016.. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

St. Vincent 's Medical Center has informed its employees a merger or sale of the hospital is a possibility, sources have told Hearst Connecticut Media. Employees were told the news at a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

457

Stratford, CT

#1 3 hrs ago
Sound like the hospital is losing money. The CEO is getting pay too much money and that is the problem.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Something for everyone to hate in Governor's ed... 3 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Rep. Jim Himes faces softball questions at Brid... 3 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport woman failed to sh... 3 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) 3 hr America Gentleman... 33
News This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at... 3 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid... 3 hr America Gentleman... 3
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time 3 hr America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC