Ex-jailer sentenced for causing fatal Bridgeport crash
Patricia Daniels leaves the Fairfield County Courthouse in downtown Bridgeport, Conn., on Friday Dec. 9, 2016. The six-member jury reaches verdict Friday following final arguments and an instruction on the law from the judge.The 44-year-old Daniels, a corrections officer at the Bridgeport Correctional Center for 17 years, is accused of ramming Evelyn Agyei's Subaru twice on Dec. 4, 2014 as she sped down Boston Avenue killing Agyei and injuring her then 11-year-old son, Michael, before she fled the scene.
