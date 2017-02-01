Ex-councilman denies trying to use former position to get out...
Former city councilman Robert Halstead denied Thursday that he tried to use his former position to get out of a traffic ticket. Halstead, a former Democratic councilman for the 132nd District, was in court Thursday to contest the ticket for going down a one-way street the wrong way - a $132 fine.
