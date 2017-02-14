Ex-Bridgeport man with 10,000 - ecstasy' pills pleads guilty

Collin Fletcher , 52, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute MDA and MDMA , both commonly known as "ecstasy" According to court documents and statements made in court, Fletcher conspired with others to sell ecstasy to customers in Connecticut, New York and elsewhere. On Oct. 27, 2016, and again on Nov. 1, 2016, investigators made two controlled purchases of ecstasy from Fletcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.