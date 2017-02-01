Enjoy New Canaan's Hottest Cocoa For National Hot Chocolate Day
There's one good thing about winter weather: indulging in a mug of frothy hot chocolate. And if someone adds marshmallows -- all the better! Tuesday, Jan. 31 is National Hot Chocolate Day giving Fairfield County residents the perfect excuse to come in from the cold and have a "meltdown" with drinks that warm frosty fingers and toes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC