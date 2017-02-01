Enjoy New Canaan's Hottest Cocoa For National Hot Chocolate Day

There's one good thing about winter weather: indulging in a mug of frothy hot chocolate. And if someone adds marshmallows -- all the better! Tuesday, Jan. 31 is National Hot Chocolate Day giving Fairfield County residents the perfect excuse to come in from the cold and have a "meltdown" with drinks that warm frosty fingers and toes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.