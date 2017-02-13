Diageo employees help to feed the needy
There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from Saturday, titled Diageo employees help to feed the needy. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Bridgeport Rescue Missions volunteer coordinator, Courtney Pandolfi and Diageo employee, Meeta Satsangi, load donations from the mission's Stuff-a-Truck food drive Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Stop & Shop on Main Avenue in Norwalk. The mission's food pantry historically runs low in the winter months, and they're asking the community to help feed hungry families and individuals throughout coastal Fairfield County.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
|
Since: Dec 15
445
|
#1 Yesterday
God bless the Missions for their hard work.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC