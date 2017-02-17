Darien officers awarded for role in d...

Darien officers awarded for role in drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Brian Malagrida, from the Drug Enforcement Administration, thanks Sgt. Jeremiah P. Marron, a Darien detective, for his service on Feb. 7. Brian Malagrida, from the Drug Enforcement Administration, thanks Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight... 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) 12 hr ThatAwkwardPoet 33
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave 18 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... 18 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Statue of city inventor may be moved 19 hr Samuels Furnace Man 9
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... 19 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News St. Vincent's selling light post banners Wed America Gentleman... 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,965,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC