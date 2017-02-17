Darien officers awarded for role in drug bust
Brian Malagrida, from the Drug Enforcement Administration, thanks Sgt. Jeremiah P. Marron, a Darien detective, for his service on Feb. 7. Brian Malagrida, from the Drug Enforcement Administration, thanks Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|12 hr
|ThatAwkwardPoet
|33
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|18 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|18 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|19 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|9
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|19 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC