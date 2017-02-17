Critics: Don't move statue of black inventor
Black leaders want the city to halt the relocation of a statue of African American inventor Lewis Howard Latimer from outside the downtown government center to the University of Bridgeport . "It makes no sense to me," said state Sen. Marilyn Moore .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|1 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|HeyItsAsh
|32
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|3 hr
|Bill
|5
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|45
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|Mon
|Long Island Liberal
|2
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Sat
|DavA
|743
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Feb 18
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC