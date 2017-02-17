Critics: Don't move statue of black i...

Critics: Don't move statue of black inventor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Black leaders want the city to halt the relocation of a statue of African American inventor Lewis Howard Latimer from outside the downtown government center to the University of Bridgeport . "It makes no sense to me," said state Sen. Marilyn Moore .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at... 1 hr Long Island Liberal 3
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) 2 hr HeyItsAsh 32
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... 3 hr Bill 5
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 7 hr Samuels Furnace Man 45
News Tasting their way to a better school lunch Mon Long Island Liberal 2
the old Barkers (Sep '08) Sat DavA 743
News St. Vincent's selling light post banners Feb 18 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC