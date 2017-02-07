Cops: Suspect shot himself while resisting arrest
There are 1 comment on the Westport News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Cops: Suspect shot himself while resisting arrest. In it, Westport News reports that:
Steven Nieves, 31, was reportedly shot with his own gun while struggling with Bridgeport police on Monday night, Feb. 6, 2017. Steven Nieves, 31, was reportedly shot with his own gun while struggling with Bridgeport police on Monday night, Feb. 6, 2017.
#1
Too bad that he did not kill himself. Good that he did not killed any cops. Give the Thug life in jail.
