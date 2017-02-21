Cops: Football players kicked out of ...

Cops: Football players kicked out of SHU falsely accused of rape

There are 2 comments on the Albany Times Union story from 9 hrs ago, titled Cops: Football players kicked out of SHU falsely accused of rape. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:

Police say Nikki Yovino, 18, confessed to making up rape allegations college football players to gain the sympathy of a prospective boyfriend. The players were later cut from the team, had their scholarships stripped and were forced into leaving the school.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

466

Stratford, CT

#1 2 hrs ago
This liar belongs in jail for life. Bring back the players and give them back their scholarships.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BPT

Stratford, CT

#2 1 hr ago
Sacred Heart needs to settle these coming lawsuits quickly. ...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 7 min Radio Flyer 3016 2
News Monster Jam Triple Threat stops at Webster Arena 1 hr BPT 2
News John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ... 1 hr BPT 2
News Ganim's extra benefits raise questions 1 hr BPT 2
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... 2 hr America Gentleman... 1
Malloy a Pedophile? 2 hr Hang Em High 1
CT Gov. Malloy Fed Inmate 987243 2 hr Hang Em High 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC