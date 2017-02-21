Cops: Football players kicked out of SHU falsely accused of rape
There are 2 comments on the Albany Times Union story from 9 hrs ago, titled Cops: Football players kicked out of SHU falsely accused of rape. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:
Police say Nikki Yovino, 18, confessed to making up rape allegations college football players to gain the sympathy of a prospective boyfriend. The players were later cut from the team, had their scholarships stripped and were forced into leaving the school.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
This liar belongs in jail for life. Bring back the players and give them back their scholarships.
#2 1 hr ago
Sacred Heart needs to settle these coming lawsuits quickly. ...
