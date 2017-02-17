Cooler But Sunny In Westport After Re...

Cooler But Sunny In Westport After Record High Temps

Monday's sunny outlook and 48-degree highs should be mild enough to melt any remaining snow piles, continuing a warming trend, though no match for the weekend's record-breaker. Sunday's high temperature was 63 degrees in Bridgeport, breaking the old record of 61 degrees set in 1997, according to the National Weather Service.

