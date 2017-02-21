Conn. cities among most ethno-raciall...

Conn. cities among most ethno-racially diverse

Birthplaces of Connecticut residents Connecticut: 55.29% Northeast region: 18.08% Midwest region: 2.59% South region: 4.05% West region: 1.92% U.S. territory: 3.66% Foreign nation: 14.41% Source: WalletHub Birthplaces of Connecticut residents Connecticut: 55.29% Northeast region: 18.08% Midwest region: 2.59% South region: 4.05% West region: 1.92% U.S. territory: 3.66% Foreign nation: 14.41% Source: WalletHub Bridgeport ranks #15 on the overall list of most ethno-racially diverse cities in the U.S. Racial and ethnic diversity rank: 28 Language diversity rank: 17 U.S. region of birth diversity rank: 150 Source: WalletHub less Bridgeport ranks #15 on the overall list of most ethno-racially diverse cities in the U.S. Racial and ethnic diversity rank: 28 Language diversity rank: 17 U.S. region of birth diversity rank: 150 Source: ... more Bridgeport's ethnic/racial population breakdown ... (more)

