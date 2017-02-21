Chief Medical Examiner James Gill in Superior Court in Bridgeport, Conn. in 2014.

The state's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. James Gill announced Friday that 917 people died from accidental drug overdoses in 2016 and that 479 of those deaths, or more than half of them, involved the potent painkiller fentanyl. Last year's 479 deaths involving fentanyl saw an increase by 155 percent over 2015 and it nearly surpassed the 504 deaths involving heroin seen in 2016.

