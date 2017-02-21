Chief Medical Examiner James Gill in ...

Chief Medical Examiner James Gill in Superior Court in Bridgeport, Conn. in 2014.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

The state's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. James Gill announced Friday that 917 people died from accidental drug overdoses in 2016 and that 479 of those deaths, or more than half of them, involved the potent painkiller fentanyl. Last year's 479 deaths involving fentanyl saw an increase by 155 percent over 2015 and it nearly surpassed the 504 deaths involving heroin seen in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... 5 hr tomin cali 1
News Rep. Jim Himes faces softball questions at Brid... 6 hr America Gentleman... 5
News Amber Alert Fatal Stabbing Suspect Is Illegal I... 6 hr America Gentleman... 1
News After fatal stabbing, alert for missing Bridgep... 6 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Attorney Pleads Guilty To Scheme To ... 17 hr BPT 1
News Exterior of St. Vincent's Medical Center, in Br... 17 hr BPT 3
News False rape charges again expose injustice of ca... 17 hr BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC