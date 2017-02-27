Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jew...

Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From Elderly Stamford Woman

8 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

STAMFORD, Conn., -- A little more than one year after a home care nurse is alleged to have stolen $2,500 in sneakers and jewelry while caring for an elderly woman she was arrested by Stamford Police. Jacqueline Villafane, 29, of 455 Trumbull Ave., Bridgeport, was arrested Saturday in Bridgeport as a result of a warrant for her arrest by Stamford Police.

