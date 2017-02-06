Bridgeport veterinarian fights back a...

Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation

A Bridgeport veterinary doctor spoke to News 12 Connecticut Saturday about being placed on probation by the state Veterinary Board over the dosage amount for vaccine injections. Dr. John Robb says he was placed on probation for giving smaller dogs half doses of the rabies vaccine in an effort to not hurt or kill them in the process.

