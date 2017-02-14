Bridgeport teachers, administrators to get raises

The city school board quietly settled a two-year contract with its administrators last week while a stipulated three-year agreement for city teachers is set to be reviewed by the city council. Members of the Bridgeport Council of Administrators and Supervisors, a union that represents all school administrators except the superintendent and a handful of central office staff will get raises that average 1.94 percent for each of the next two years, district officials said.

